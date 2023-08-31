wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW All Out

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday night on PPV:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Cole & MJF vs. TBA
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
* Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Young Bucks & FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

