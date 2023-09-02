wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW All Out
September 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday night on PPV:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Cole & MJF vs. TBA
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
* ROH World Tag Championship Match: MJF & Adam Cole vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
* Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Young Bucks & FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
