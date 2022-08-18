wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW All Out
August 17, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm
* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD
* FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt
