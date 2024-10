AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night live on TNT:

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

* FTR vs. RUSH & Dralistco

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

* MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners

* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

* Wheeler Yuta interview with Nigel McGuinness