Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on May 29th on PPV:

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

* Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.

* Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling