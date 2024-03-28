wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Dynasty
March 27, 2024
AEW has an updated card for their Dynasty PPV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, YouTube, and TrillerTV.
* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Competitors TBD
* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
