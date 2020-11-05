Updated Card For AEW Full Gear

AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live this Saturday on B/R Live and PPV in the US, and FITE TV overseas:

* AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin

* Last Chance AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks (Tully Blanchard banned from ringside)

* Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay (The Buy-In)