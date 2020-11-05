wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW Full Gear

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live this Saturday on B/R Live and PPV in the US, and FITE TV overseas:

AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
Last Chance AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks (Tully Blanchard banned from ringside)
Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho
AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay (The Buy-In)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading