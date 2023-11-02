Updated Card For AEW Full Gear

AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 18th from Los Angeles and airs live on PPV.

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Jay White

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

* Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland

* Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour Pre-Show

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & TBD vs. The Gunns