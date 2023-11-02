wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Full Gear
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 18th from Los Angeles and airs live on PPV.
* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Jay White
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
* Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland
* Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
Zero Hour Pre-Show
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & TBD vs. The Gunns
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls His Match With Sting at WCW Halloween Havoc 2000, Working With Vince Russo
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With WCW Standards & Practices, Getting Paid During Hiatus
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns