Updated Card For AEW Full Gear

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which airs on November 18th from Los Angeles, California live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Jay White

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF & TBA vs. The Gunns

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne

* Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs.The Young Bucks