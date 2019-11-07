Updated Card For AEW Full Gear

– AEW has an updated card for Full Gear following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs from Baltimore live on PPV.

* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody

Three judges break the tie if the match surpasses its 60 minute time limit; if Cody loses he can’t ever challenge for the title.

* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Emi Sakura

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: CSU vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Hangman Page vs. PAC

* Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

* The Buy-In Match: Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley