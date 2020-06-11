wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Fyter Fest
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for their Fyter Fest two-night show following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below, which now features three matches:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. The Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jake Hager
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was
- Charlotte Flair Discusses Some People Thinking She’s Only Where She Is Because She’s Ric Flair’s Daughter, If She’d Do A Reality Show With Her Dad
- Erick Rowan Discusses Trying to Do Split Personality Character in WWE, Frustration That They Let Bray Wyatt Do Similar Character