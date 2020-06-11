wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW Fyter Fest

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has an updated card for their Fyter Fest two-night show following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below, which now features three matches:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. The Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jake Hager

