Updated Card For AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW has an updated lineup for Grand Slam Australia following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on February 15th and airs on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

* Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli