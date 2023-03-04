Updated Card For AEW Revolution

AEW has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Revolution PPV after this week’s episode of Rampage. The company has the following matches made for the PPV, which airs on March 5th from San Francisco live on PPV:

AEW Revolution Main Card

* AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen & Orange Cassidy

* Texas Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. House of Black

* The Final Burial: Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

Mark Briscoe And Lucha Brothers vs. Varsity Athletes And Daivari