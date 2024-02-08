Updated Card For AEW Revolution

AEW has an updated card for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on March 3rd live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Sting’s Retirement Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBA

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong