wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Revolution
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on March 3rd live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Sting’s Retirement Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBA
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong
More Trending Stories
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Backstage Notes from Last Night’s WWE NXT: How WWE Is Handling Anti-Rock Chants, More
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’
- Maven Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Smackdown! Shut Your Mouth Game