Updated Card For AEW Revolution

AEW has an updated card for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place live on March 9th from Los Angeles, California and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Cope

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita OR Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

* MJF vs. Hangman Page