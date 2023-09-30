wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream
AEW has an updated card for AEW WrestleDream following tonight’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday night on PPV:
Main Card
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open
* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
* AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook
* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay
* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
Zero Hour Pre-Show
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito
* Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne