AEW has an updated card for AEW WrestleDream following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday night on PPV:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open

* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

* AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks