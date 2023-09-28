wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream
September 27, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for AEW WrestleDream following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday night on PPV:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open
* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
* AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay
* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks