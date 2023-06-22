Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW have an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on June 25th from Toronto on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TBA

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

Pre-Show Match:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz