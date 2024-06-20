wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Swerve Strickland vs Will ospreay Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 30th from Elmont, New York live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito
* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. More TBD
* TBS Championship/NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy
* MJF vs. Hechicero

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading