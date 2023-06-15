Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW have an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on June 25th from Toronto on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

In addition, the following match was set up on tonight’s show but is not yet confirmed:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.