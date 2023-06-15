wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

AEW and NJPW have an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on June 25th from Toronto on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry.
* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

In addition, the following match was set up on tonight’s show but is not yet confirmed:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

