Updated Card For BRCW Event Next Month Featuring Matt Riddle
December 30, 2024
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling will return on 1/30 in Miami, Florida for Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 at the Pullman Hotel, timed for the night. For more, visit www.BocaRatonWrestling.com Here is the card:
* BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton
* BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era
* BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins
* Last Man Standing Match: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown
* Bull James vs. Steven Person
* Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo
* Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J
*Also appearing are Jerry Lawler, Dasha, Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.