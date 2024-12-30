Updated Card For BRCW Event Next Month Featuring Matt Riddle

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling will return on 1/30 in Miami, Florida for Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 at the Pullman Hotel, timed for the night. For more, visit www.BocaRatonWrestling.com Here is the card:

* BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton

* BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era

* BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins

* Last Man Standing Match: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown

* Bull James vs. Steven Person

* Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo

* Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J

*Also appearing are Jerry Lawler, Dasha, Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.