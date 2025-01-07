Updated Card For BRCW Event This Month Featuring Matt Riddle

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling will return on 1/30 in Miami, Florida for Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 at the Pullman Hotel, timed for the night. The following was issued:

BOCA RATON, FL – The stage is set for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling’s next big event, Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3: The High Seas Rumble, taking place on Tuesday, January 30, 2025, at the Pullman Hotel, Miami, FL! The highly anticipated event boasts a blockbuster lineup of championship clashes, hard-hitting rivalries, and high-seas action that promises to thrill wrestling fans worldwide. Here’s the final update on the match card:

Monster Fulton vs. Frankie Kazarian

Two wrestling juggernauts collide in the ultimate test of strength and resilience. Will Kazarian’s technical brilliance overcome Fulton’s monstrous dominance?

Noah Kekoa (c) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)

Kekoa defends his title against third-generation star Kerry Morton in a battle that pits youthful energy against veteran strategy, with NWA legend Ricky Morton at ringside.

Ash by Elegance (c) vs. MJ Jenkins

With a perfect record, MJ Jenkins looks to dethrone the reigning queen of the BRCW Women’s division, Ash by Elegance, in what could be Jenkins’ toughest challenge yet.

Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers (c) vs. Ricky Martinez & ERA

The High Flyers face the powerhouse duo of Martinez and ERA in a showdown of speed versus strength. The tag titles are up for grabs!

A.J. Francis vs. Jack Talos (with Frank the Clown)

Expect chaos in this no-holds-barred battle, where only one competitor will be left standing!

Bull James vs. Steven Person

A personal feud will finally explode in the ring as Bull James looks to settle the score with Steven Person.

Leila Gray vs. Ruthie J

The Women’s division delivers again with Gray and Ruthie J promising a clash of style and power.

“High Seas Rumble”:

A high-stakes battle royal featuring fan favorites and surprise entrants. The winner walks away with the coveted **”High Seas Crown.”

Showcase Match:

Cheeseburger vs. Deztro The Eskimofo (with Teryn)

A blend of technical mastery and unorthodox strategy sets the stage for this captivating showdown.

Special Appearances By:

Wrestling legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

NWA greats Mark Long, Bull Nakano, and Neil “The Heel” Montesay

Ring announcers Val Capone, Matthew Maschler, Ricardo Rodriguez, and more!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Pullman Hotel, 5800 Waterford District Dr., Miami, FL

Tickets: On sale now at bocaratonwrestling.com

ABOUT BOCA RATON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING:

BRCW continues to redefine professional wrestling with top-tier talent, high-energy storytelling, and thrilling in-ring action. For updates and more information, visit bocaratonwrestling.com or follow us on social media.

Contact:

BRCW Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: bocaratonwrestling.com