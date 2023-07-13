wrestling / News

Updated Card For Friday’s GCW Now And Forever

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Now And Forever Image Credit: GCW

GCW presents their Now and Forever show tomorrow night in Queens, and the updated card is online. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place at the Melrose Ballroom and airs on FITE+:

* GCW Championship Match: Blake Christian vs. MAO
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The East West Express vs. The Bookers
* Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander
* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Yoshihiko
* LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita
* Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. Allie Katch & Effy
* Maki Itoh vs. Billie Starkz
* George South vs. Mance Warner

