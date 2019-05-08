Updated Card For Friday’s SHINE 58: Allysin Kay, Mercedes Martinez & More

SHINE 58 will air live on FITE and ClubWWN from Livonia, Michigan at the Knights of Columbus on 5/10/19 with a very inconvenient 3 pm EST start time. This show is the Michigan debut for the brand per Wrestling With Demons.

* Allysin Kay will return home to the metro Detroit area as SHINE Champion again after winning the title back from Miyu Yamashita at the Tokyo Joshi Pro show in Sapporo, Japan on 5/6/19. She will face Samatha Heights in a non-title match.

* SHINE Nova Champion Aja Perera vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* SHINE Tag Champions Rainbow Bright and Lucious Latasha defend against Thunder Rosa and Hoildead in a LumberJills Match

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Su Yung

* Santana (Garrett) vs. Kimber Lee

* Ivelisse vs. Natalia Markova

* Brandi Lauren vs. Thunderkitty

* Marti Belle vs. Lindsay Snow

The show is $15 on FITE. ClubWWN is $10 for the whole month but it is not user-friendly in our experience with the overall set up and terrible customer service. It will also give you the 5/10/19 EVOLVE show live as well from Livonia at 8 pm EST. ClubWWN is here.