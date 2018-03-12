 

wrestling / News

Updated Card For Friday’s WWE Event at Madison Square Garden

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the updated card for Friday’s WWE event at Madison Square Garden…

* Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship
* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley
* WWE champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
* WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Titus Worldwide
* Also appearing are Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

Credit: PWinsider.com

