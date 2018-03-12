– Here is the updated card for Friday’s WWE event at Madison Square Garden…

* Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley

* WWE champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Titus Worldwide

* Also appearing are Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

