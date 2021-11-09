Updated Card For House Of Glory’s FITE TV Debut

House of Glory is set to make its debut on FITE TV on Friday, and an updated card is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, titled Born Again, which you can order here:

*House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship Match: TJP vs. Low Ki vs. Charles Mason

*Will Ospreay vs. The Amazing Red

*Cash Flow vs. Rocky Romero

* Ivellise Velez vs. Violette

*Ace Austin vs. Smiley vs. Joey Silver vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Mighty Mante vs. Encore