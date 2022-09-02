wrestling / News

Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory WT Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

We have an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which will air on Friday, October 7th live on PPV from Albany, New York:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading