Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory
September 1, 2022 | Posted by
We have an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which will air on Friday, October 7th live on PPV from Albany, New York:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
