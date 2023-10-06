Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Bound For Glory after this week’s episode. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs on October 21st on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey