Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 24th live on PPV:

Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

