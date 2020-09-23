wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 24th live on PPV:
Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Gerald Brisco Teases Possible Move to AEW: ‘I Truly Khan’t Wait to Tell You My Big News!’
- Shotzi Blackheart Nearly Tricked After Reading Fake Rumor on WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995