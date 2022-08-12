wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Emergence
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus tomorrow:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans
* Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club
If Honor No More loses, they must disband.
* Bandido vs. Rey Horus
* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
* Violent By Design vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA
