Updated Card For Impact Emergence

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Emergence Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Impact Emergence after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on August 20th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush
* SANADA vs. TBA

