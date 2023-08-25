Updated Card For Impact Emergence

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Impact Emergence after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on August 20th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Death Dollz vs. The Coven

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: SubCulture vs. The Rascalz

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King vs. Johnny Swinger

* Back to School Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

* No Disqualification Match: Eric Young vs. Deaner

* Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

* SANADA vs. TBA