Updated Card For Impact Emergence

Impact has an updated card for Emergence following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on August 12th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT

* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

If Honor No More loses, they must disband.

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus