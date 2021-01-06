Updated Card For Impact Hard to Kill

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw a few new matches added to Hard to Kill, and an updated card is online. The company has the following lineup set for the PPV, which takes place on January 16th and airs live on PPV:

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Manik vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

* Barbed Wire Massacre Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Cody Deaner, & Joe Doering

* Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man