Updated Card For Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Impact Rebellion following this week’s show. You can see the latest card below for the PPV, which takes place on April 23rd from Poughkeepsie, New York and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin