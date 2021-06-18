Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Slammiversary following this week’s show. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 17 and airs on PPV:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel

* Chris Sabin vs. Moose