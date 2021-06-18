wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Slammiversary following this week’s show. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 17 and airs on PPV:
* Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel
* Chris Sabin vs. Moose
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being a Major Proponent for Reginald
- Backstage Rumor on Released WWE Superstars Requesting to Forego Non-Compete Clauses
- Gerald Brisco Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Surround Himself With ‘Yes Men’
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo At King Of The Ring 1996, Talks Where Moment Ranks In WWE History