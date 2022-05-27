Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Two More TBD

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers