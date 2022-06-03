wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary
Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs.Jack Evans vs. One More TBD
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Two More TBD)
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE