Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary
An updated card is available for Impact Slammiversary following this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on PPV via FITE TV.
The only update to the card is that Johnny Swinger is no longer banned from ringside. However, Swinger overheard Bey saying on this week’s episode that he was using Swinger, and so he didn’t inform Bey that the restriction has been lifted.
Impact World Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer
Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock
Impact X-Division Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey
#1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match: Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, Madison Rayne, and Havok
