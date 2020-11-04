wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Turning Point
November 3, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has an updated card for this month’s Turning Point following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 14th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Moose vs. Willie Mack
More Trending Stories
- Miro On Possibility Of Brock Lesnar Joining AEW, Chris Jericho’s Greatness, AEW’s Most Underrated Talents
- Braun Strowman On Vince McMahon Not Putting WWE Title On Him In 2019, Defeating Goldberg At WrestleMania 36, Promises To Only Wrestle for WWE In His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tracy Smothers’ Passing, WWE’s Initial Idea For In Your House Concept, WCW’s World War 3 Match
- Bret Hart On Wanting To Play His Anti-American Gimmick Intelligently