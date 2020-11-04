wrestling / News

Updated Card For Impact Turning Point

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Turning Point

Impact has an updated card for this month’s Turning Point following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 14th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Moose vs. Willie Mack

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Turning Point, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading