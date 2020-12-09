wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
Impact has an updated card for this month’s Final Resolution following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
* Impact X-Division Championship ‘Defeat Rohit’ Open Challenge: Rohit Raju vs. TBD
* The North Gets Tag Title Shot If Ethan Page Wins: Ethan Page vs. Karl Anderson
* Larry D’s Freedom On The Line: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D.
* Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars
