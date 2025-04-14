Updated Card For MLP Northern Rising Event

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.ca for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s “Northern Rising,” marking their Toronto debut at the historic former Maple Leaf Gardens on May 10th.

The updated card features a 20-Man Gauntlet for the Gold to crown the inaugural MLP Canadian Champion, including PCO, Bishop Dyer, Rich Swann, Rhino, Raj Dhesi, Billy Gunn, QT Marshall, Sheldon Jean, El Phantasmo, Bhupinder Gujjar, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Alex Zayne, and eight more yet-to-be-announced competitors.

The finals of the tournament to determine the first-ever MLP Canadian Women’s Champion will see Gisele Shaw face off against Kylie Rae. Additionally, Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita is scheduled to wrestle Serena Deeb. The event will also feature appearances from Matt Cardona and Jonathan Gresham. For more, visit www.mlpwrestling.com.