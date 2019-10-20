Updated Card For MLW Saturday Night Super Fight

– MLW has an updated card for Saturday Night Super Fight following this week’s MLW: Fusion. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on November 2nd from Chicago and airs on PPV and FITE TV:

* No Disqualification MLW Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (w/Josef Samael) vs. LA Park (w/Salina de la Renta)

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Teddy Hart vs. Austin Aries

* MLW Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: The Dynasty vs. The Von Erichs

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Tom Lawlor

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) vs. Septimo Dragon & Puma King & Gringo Loco