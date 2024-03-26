Updated Card For MLW War Chamber 2024

MLW will present their War Chamber 2024 this Friday live from Tampa, Florida on TrillerTV+. Here is the updated card for the pay-per-view portion on TrillerTV+, courtesy of Pwinsider:

*War Chamber Match: Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars® (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent.

*MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai vs. Unagi Sayaka.

*NJPW TV Championship Match: Matt Riddle vs. Kosei Fujita.

*AJ Francis vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

*Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher.

*Cesar Duran has an offer for Salina de la Renta.

MLW will also tape the following for their next BeIN Sport and YouTube special that is slated to air on April 20th with the following card:

*War Chamber Match: The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist.

*Zayda vs. Sofi Castillo.

*Virus vs. Star Jr.

*New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kosei Fujita to debut.

*CONTRA and Mads Krule Krugger will be in the house.