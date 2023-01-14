wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido
* Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager
* Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm
* Hangman Page speaks with Renee Paquette