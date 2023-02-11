Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced several new matches for next week’s show on tonight’s Rampage. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Preston Vance

* Brian Cage vs. Jack Perry

* Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

* The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn & Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt

* MJF is required to appear

* Jim Ross interviews Wardlow

* Renee Paquette interviews Adam Cole