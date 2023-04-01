Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite after tonight’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ethan Page

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. FTR

If FTR lose, they leave AEW.

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

* Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

* We’ll hear from the Blackpool Combat Club

* The Acclaimed give the Jericho Appreciation Society their answer

* Tony Khan makes an important announcement

* MJF Day