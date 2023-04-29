wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite after Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The following his set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido vs. Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
* MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jack Perry
* Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale
* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
* Trios Battle Royale
* We’ll hear from The Elite
