Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-3-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite after Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The following his set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido vs. Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
* MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jack Perry
* Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale
* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
* Trios Battle Royale
* We’ll hear from The Elite

