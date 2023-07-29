Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:

* Anything Goes Match: Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

* Face to face with Jack Perry & Jerry Lynn