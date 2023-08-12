Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny

* Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates Of Agony

* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* MJF & Adam Cole weigh on on their match at AEW All In