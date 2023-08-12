wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny
* Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates Of Agony
* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross
* MJF & Adam Cole weigh on on their match at AEW All In
In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KPhPQncC0y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023
